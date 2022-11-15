FSS ACTS ON LIME ASSET DISPUTE News Today 입력 2022.11.15 (14:58) 수정 2022.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Financial Supervisory Service issued disciplinary measures on Woori Bank employees associated with the Lime Asset Management scandal. The FSS explained that twenty-eight Woori Bank employees were disciplined for not protecting investors by notifying the bank's branch offices even though they knew that the Lime fund they were selling may not be redeemed at maturity.

FSS ACTS ON LIME ASSET DISPUTE

입력 2022-11-15 14:58:05 수정 2022-11-15 16:45:08 News Today

