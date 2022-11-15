COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAM TO TAKE PLACE News Today 입력 2022.11.15 (14:58) 수정 2022.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



This year's College Scholastic Ability Test is two days away. Distribution of test papers and answer sheets began on Monday. Patients are allowed take the test at designated venues this year for the first time since the pandemic. With a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the education ministry is stepping up anti-virus efforts, such as increasing separate test venues for patients.



[Pkg]



Boxes of science test papers are being loaded onto trucks. After the number of boxes is confirmed, the cargo compartment is locked with a "security" sticker attached. With police escort, test papers and answer sheets for this year's college entrance exam headed for 84 test districts nationwide on Monday. After being stored in confidential places until Wednesday, they will be transported to 1,300 test sites nationwide on Thursday morning. This year, COVID-19 patients will be allowed to leave their homes and take the test at designated venues for the first time since the pandemic. With a recent resurgence in infections, more test sites have been set aside for patients. Originally, 680 rooms at 108 test sites were prepared for COVID-19 patients. But the number has increased to 827 rooms at 110 sites to accommodate over 12,000 patients. Test takers must report to local education offices immediately if they have tested positive a day before or on the morning of the exam.



[Soundbite] Shin Moon-gyu(Education ministry) : "Patients should call the education office in order for officials to prepare test rooms in advance."



Some 2,300 separate classrooms have been prepared for those showing suspected symptoms. 108 beds at 25 hospitals have been set aside for patients who want to take the test at medical facilities. Schools that will be used as test venues converted to online classes in order to prevent infections as well as to sterilize them. 508,000 people will take the college entrance exam this year, down some 1,700 from last year.

