기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

AIRCRAFT NOISE CONTROLLED DURING CSAT
입력 2022.11.15 (14:58) 수정 2022.11.15 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Aircraft noise will be controlled during the listening comprehension part of the College Scholastic Ability Test slated for Thursday. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that all aircraft takeoffs and landing will be restricted nationwide for 35 minutes, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. on November 17th. This measure has changed the schedules of 77 flights - 18 international and 59 domestic flights - and the air carriers plan to notify their passengers of schedule changes in advance.
  • AIRCRAFT NOISE CONTROLLED DURING CSAT
    • 입력 2022-11-15 14:58:06
    • 수정2022-11-15 16:45:08
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Aircraft noise will be controlled during the listening comprehension part of the College Scholastic Ability Test slated for Thursday. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that all aircraft takeoffs and landing will be restricted nationwide for 35 minutes, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. on November 17th. This measure has changed the schedules of 77 flights - 18 international and 59 domestic flights - and the air carriers plan to notify their passengers of schedule changes in advance.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!