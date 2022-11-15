기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Aircraft noise will be controlled during the listening comprehension part of the College Scholastic Ability Test slated for Thursday. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that all aircraft takeoffs and landing will be restricted nationwide for 35 minutes, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. on November 17th. This measure has changed the schedules of 77 flights - 18 international and 59 domestic flights - and the air carriers plan to notify their passengers of schedule changes in advance.
- AIRCRAFT NOISE CONTROLLED DURING CSAT
- 입력 2022-11-15 14:58:06
- 수정2022-11-15 16:45:08
[Anchor Lead]
