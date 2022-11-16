S. KOREA-CHINA HOLD SUMMIT IN 3 YEARS News Today 입력 2022.11.16 (15:08) 수정 2022.11.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The first South Korea-China summit in three years has taken place in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The Korean and Chinese leaders agreed that the two nations are each other's important partners, but they showed differences with regard to national security. After his meeting with President Xi Jinping, President Yoon wrapped up his Southeast Asia trip and returned to Korea on Wed.



[Pkg]



The leaders of South Korea and China met for the first time in three years. In his first meeting with his Chinese counterpart since taking office, President Yoon stressed mature bilateral ties based on mutual respect.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I look forward to bilateral cooperation in promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, as well as in climate change, energy security and other global issues."



Yoon said Seoul's goal is to pursue freedom, peace and prosperity of the global community based on universal values and international laws, and asked Beijing to fulfill its role. President Xi emphasized South Korea's geopolitical situation and called for bolstering communication and cooperation.



[Soundbite] Xi Jinping(Chinese President) : "Now that the world has entered a new phase of rapid changes and the international community is facing unprecedented challenges, S. Korea and China are two close neighbors and inseparable partners who cannot move away from each other."



The two leaders revealed differences with regard to North Korea's nuclear and missile issues. Pointing out Pyongyang's continuous missile provocations, Yoon urged China to play a more active and constructive role. The Chinese leader only reiterated existing principles by saying South Korea and China have shared interests in Korean Peninsula issues and must protect peace. He also expressed hope that the two Koreas will mend relations. Xi added he would support South Korea's "bold initiative" if North Korea accepts it. Pundits say the fact that the South Korean and Chinese leaders have met in person amid the escalating military tensions caused by North Korea's provocations serves as a message for Pyongyang. After holding summit talks with his American, Japanese and Chinese counterparts, President Yoon wrapped up his six-day trip to Southeast Asia and returned to Korea on Wed.

