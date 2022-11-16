PPP FEMALE LAWMAKERS CRITICIZE JANG News Today 입력 2022.11.16 (15:08) 수정 2022.11.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Female representatives of the People Power Party held a press conference at the National Assembly's communication building and urged the expulsion of Democratic Party representative Jang Kyung-tae, who described First Lady Kim Kun-hee's diplomatic activities during the recent trip to Southeast Asia as 'poverty porn.' The women lawmakers emphasized that the DP representative's senselessly disparaging and dirty sexual remarks not only killed the First Lady's character but also Korea's national dignity.

PPP FEMALE LAWMAKERS CRITICIZE JANG

입력 2022-11-16 15:08:46 수정 2022-11-16 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Female representatives of the People Power Party held a press conference at the National Assembly's communication building and urged the expulsion of Democratic Party representative Jang Kyung-tae, who described First Lady Kim Kun-hee's diplomatic activities during the recent trip to Southeast Asia as 'poverty porn.' The women lawmakers emphasized that the DP representative's senselessly disparaging and dirty sexual remarks not only killed the First Lady's character but also Korea's national dignity.