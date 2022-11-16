기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Female representatives of the People Power Party held a press conference at the National Assembly's communication building and urged the expulsion of Democratic Party representative Jang Kyung-tae, who described First Lady Kim Kun-hee's diplomatic activities during the recent trip to Southeast Asia as 'poverty porn.' The women lawmakers emphasized that the DP representative's senselessly disparaging and dirty sexual remarks not only killed the First Lady's character but also Korea's national dignity.
- PPP FEMALE LAWMAKERS CRITICIZE JANG
