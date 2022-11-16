기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The government will start examining the way to cut the health insurance payment for those who were injured and the families of the deceased victims in the recent Itaewon disaster. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul and said that the Office for Government Policy Coordination should design a plan to cut the health insurance payment and explain the plan to the grieving families and the injured.
People Power Party's emergency committee chair Chung Jin-suk said that the media outlet that released the names of the deceased victims of the Itaewon tragedy without the families' consent should be punished sternly. In his social media post uploaded today, Chung said that the unauthorized release of the victims' names by online media Mindeullae caused protests from the victims' families and national outrage. He called for the news outlet to be held legally and morally accountable for taking advantage of the victims.
