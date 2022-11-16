LAWMAKERS’ GREED FOR LOCAL BUDGET News Today 입력 2022.11.16 (15:08) 수정 2022.11.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Lawmakers have been reviewing next year's 639-trillion-won budget plan for the past four days. They were supposed to distribute the budget money fairly and efficiently, but some members repeated the old practice of looking after their own constituencies.



[Pkg]



People Power Party representative Chung Woon-chun started by bringing up fiscal soundness.



[Soundbite] Chung Woon-chun(People Power Party(Nov. 10)) : "Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, I think your explanation about fiscal soundness was insufficient."



Then he suddenly requested funds for local projects.



[Soundbite] Chung Woon-chun(People Power Party(Nov. 10)) : "It's hard for me to ask you. But I need KRW 300 mn to build Sunset Drive along the west coast and KRW 600 mn for drone infrastructure in Jeonju."



Local news reports stated that it was the first time in the history of constitutional government that a member of parliament addressed only local issues at the budget and account committee meeting, saying he was acting on conscience. One representative focused his questions on policy in the morning but then brought up petitions from his local constituency in the afternoon, when reporters are less likely to cover the meeting.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-deok(Democratic Party(Morning of Nov. 11)) : "The financial hardship must be overseen carefully so it may not turn into a financial disaster."



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-deok(Democratic Party(Afternoon of Nov. 11)) : "Local residents are frustrated that there is no library that can serve as a hub library."



Lawmakers talked about a variety of local issues, asking for the removal of dam construction regulations or construction of a new police station.



[Soundbite] Park Duk-hyum(People Power Party(Nov. 11)) : "Dam regulations overlap, causes economic loss in the area."



[Soundbite] Lee Su-jin(Democratic Party(Nov. 11)) : "Why wasn't the fund for a new Dongjak police station included in the fund operation plan?"



Cabinet members usually find it hard to refuse the requests outright because the questions themselves are regarded as publicity.



[Soundbite] Suh Bum-soo(People Power Party(Nov. 11)) : "I believe local residents are not being rewarded."



[Soundbite] Choo Kyung-ho(Deputy Prime minister for Economy) : "It's hard for all local communities."



There are 50 representatives in the Special Committee on Budget and Account. They are tasked with inspecting spending for the entire nation, but they again tended to their own constituents' needs in this year's budget review. Subcommittees will start examining each project on Thursday to determine the need for budget adjustment.

