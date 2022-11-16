CHICKENS DIE DUE TO AVIAN INFLUENZA News Today 입력 2022.11.16 (15:08) 수정 2022.11.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



600 chickens have perished in just two days at an egg farm in Wonju, Gangwondo Province where the birds are raised for egg laying purposes. It's confirmed the deaths were due to the avian influenza. Authorities suspect a highly pathogenic strain of the virus which is very contagious.



[Pkg]



Officials in hazmat suits arrive at an egg farm. Vehicles continue to spray disinfectant on the access road leading up to the farm. Chickens at this farm have died in large numbers and it's been confirmed they were infected with the avian influenza.



[Soundbite] (Quarantine officer) : "We are controlling vehicle access. Officials are preparing to begin a culling operation."



The deaths began to occur on November 13. 200 chickens died on the first day and another 400 the following day. The mortality rate on a normal day would be around 20. This would be a 20 fold spike. 70-thousand additional birds at this farm are also expected to be culled. Some 7,000 poultry raised at nearby farms within 10 kilometers will be purchased by the government and emergency quarantine measures will be implemented. A 24 hour standstill order has been issued for other egg farms in Gangwondo Province and some areas in Gyeonggi and Chungcheongbukdo Provinces.



[Soundbite] An Jae-wan(Gangwon-do provincial gov't) : "Swift report is most important when farms detect abnormal symptoms or any decline in egg production."



In the past month, a highly pathogenic strain of AI has been reported at 12 poultry farms nationwide, where 830-thousand birds had to be culled. AI cases are also confirmed among wild birds. Authorities fear the virus could further spread. They will beef up quarantine measures at poultry farms across the board.

