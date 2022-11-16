CITIZENS RESCUE DRIVER FROM BURNING CAR News Today 입력 2022.11.16 (15:08) 수정 2022.11.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Citizens have rescued a driver who passed out inside a car that caught on fire. Police will grant certificates of gratitude to the good Samaritans who were brave enough to approach the vehicle despite a danger of explosion.



[Pkg]



A vehicle is engulfed in flames. The car caught fire after smashing into a boundary stone on the road. The driver passes out inside. One citizen tries to save the person but the door does not budge.



[Soundbite] "We must break the window. Is there anything we can use? A person is inside."



Another passerby hands over a baseball bat he had in his car to help break open the window. Then firefighters arrive on the scene. They ask citizens to step away citing a risk of an explosion.



[Soundbite] "It will explode! Get out of the way!"



But they do not give up and eventually the driver gets out of the car assisted by a citizen.



[Soundbite] Shin Yoo-ik(Citizen) : "A baseball bat was used to break the window. Our only thought was to save the driver."



The driver is being treated in hospital for a hand injury and is not known to be in life threatening condition.



[Soundbite] (Police official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The driver must have lost consciousness before the accident and continued to press the gas pedal. We suspect the engine got overheated."



The police investigating the cause of the incident will bestow letters of appreciation to the courageous citizens.

