GROUP OF SENIORS SIT FOR CSAT News Today 입력 2022.11.17 (15:09) 수정 2022.11.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) took place Thursday at some 13-hundred test sites across the country. Most test takers were understandably nervous, but some were filled with pure joy and excitement. One group of senior test takers were just happy and grateful to sit for the exam. Here's their story.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "(A morale-boosting phrase in English is, ‘We can do it’.) We can do it."



This classroom filled with students wearing reading glasses is Ilsung Women's High School, a school for the aged. The students give their undivided attention to the teacher with the college entrance exam or "Suneung" just around the corner.



[Soundbite] "Hope you unleash your full potential in the exam."



The oldest of the group is 81-year-old Lee Ju-yong. Born as the sixth oldest among 11 siblings, she could not complete elementary school due to tight family finances.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-yong(Test-taker(81)) : "My son played soccer but I couldn't serve as his manager because I couldn't write. I envied others who could."



Lee managed to study the whole elementary, middle and high school curricula in the course of eight years and now faces the ultimate test, Suneung. This all feels surreal.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-yong(Test-taker(81)) : "I'm so happy, just to be able to sit in the test room, do nothing but write my name on the papers."



Lee Yeon-seung's dream to finish her studies has also come true after half a century.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeon-seung(Test-taker(68)) : "In the past, falling sick with the measles was a huge deal. I couldn't even aim for junior high."



When she had to undergo an arm surgery months before Suneung, she was most worried about having to miss classes, rather than her health.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeon-seung(Test-taker(68)) : "I asked the hospital to have the surgery during a school break so I won't miss class."



With now test slips in their hands, the seniors look around the test site before the day of the exam. Emotions run high.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-yong, Kim Geum-bong(Test-takers) : "Our hearts are pounding. We are so excited and it feels like we can fly."



71 students of Ilsung Women's High School are taking the college entrance exam this year. We can just read from their faces how they cherish learning itself as a huge blessing and a source of joy.

