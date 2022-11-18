기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired a long range ballistic missile toward the East Sea at around 10:15 am Today. The military announced that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was fired. The JCS said it flew around one-thousand kilometers and hit an altitude of six-thousand-100 kilometers at a speed of Mach 22. The provocation comes a day after the regime fired a short range ballistic missile eastward from Wonsan in Kangwondo Province. The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance and patrols and maintains a firm readiness posture in close coordination with the U.S.
The government is still waiting for North Korea's response regarding its expressed intent to hand over a body of a presumed North Korean resident. Seoul's unification ministry said it will want for Pyongyang's answer until November 24. In a Friday briefing, the ministry said the North did not convey any stance related to the issue during regular phone contact made at 9 am through the joint liaison office. The ministry believes the body found at Gunnam Dam in late July is a North Korean resident and told the North on November 11 through the liaison office that it wants to hand the body over on the 17th.
NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022-11-18 15:18:02
수정2022-11-18 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
