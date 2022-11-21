FMR. YONGSAN POLICE HEAD SUMMONED News Today 입력 2022.11.21 (15:28) 수정 2022.11.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A special police investigation headquarters has summoned former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae as a suspect for failing to properly handle the Itaewon crowd crush. Before the questioning, Lee again apologized and said he will repent for his entire life. Asked about his late arrival at the crush site, the ex-Yongsan police chief said he told investigators everything he knew and will honestly answer regarding more details.

FMR. YONGSAN POLICE HEAD SUMMONED

입력 2022-11-21 15:28:24 수정 2022-11-21 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A special police investigation headquarters has summoned former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae as a suspect for failing to properly handle the Itaewon crowd crush. Before the questioning, Lee again apologized and said he will repent for his entire life. Asked about his late arrival at the crush site, the ex-Yongsan police chief said he told investigators everything he knew and will honestly answer regarding more details.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

