FMR. YONGSAN POLICE HEAD SUMMONED
입력 2022.11.21 (15:28) 수정 2022.11.21 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A special police investigation headquarters has summoned former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae as a suspect for failing to properly handle the Itaewon crowd crush. Before the questioning, Lee again apologized and said he will repent for his entire life. Asked about his late arrival at the crush site, the ex-Yongsan police chief said he told investigators everything he knew and will honestly answer regarding more details.
