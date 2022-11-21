NAM WOOK ATTENDS TRIAL AFTER HIS RELEASE News Today 입력 2022.11.21 (15:28) 수정 2022.11.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Lawyer Nam Wook, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal, has appeared in court after his release from detention on Monday morning. Kim Man-bae, another key figure, is to be released this week. Their releases could change the outcome of the probe and upcoming trials.



[Pkg]



Lawyer Nam Wook, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal, was released on Monday morning and appeared in court for trial. When asked if he testified truthfully during interrogation, Nam said not everything he said was true, and promised to say only facts in court. He went on to say he heard from Kim Man-bae that then-Mayor Lee Jae-myung had a stake in Cheonha Dongin No. 1, and that deputy head of the DP's Institute for Democracy Kim Yong and Lee Jae-myung's chief of staff Jeong Jin-sang were in charge. He said he knew nothing else. Nam declined to answer reporters' questions before entering the court. He said nothing about why he raised primary election funds for Lee Jae-myung and who the actual owner of Cheonha Dongin No. 1 was.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Lawyer) : "(Why did you change your attitude?) I'll say in court."



Nam also did not answer reporters' questions when leaving the detention center on Monday morning for the first time after his arrest a year ago.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Lawyer) : "(You've been released in one year. Say something.) I'm sorry."



Hwacheon Daeyu's major shareholder, Kim Man-bae, is to be released on Thursday. All three key figures in the Daejang-dong scandal, including Yoo Dong-gyu, a former executive of Seongnam Development Corporation who was released last month, will stand trial without arrest. Yoo has been making bombshell remarks since his release. Nam also vowed to have his say in court. More revelations are expected to be disclosed in the coming days. Jeong Jin-sang was interrogated Sunday for the first time since his arrest. Prosecutors plan to interrogate Jeong throughout his 20-day arrest period. Jeong's attorney told reporters that his client denied all allegations. Prosecutors will investigate whether the DP chief gave instructions on collusion with Daejang-dong developers and pledges of bribes as well as whether he condoned them.

