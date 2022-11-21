WATER RESTRICTIONS DUE TO DROUGHT News Today 입력 2022.11.21 (15:28) 수정 2022.11.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Gwangju and surrounding areas in Jeollanam-do Province are experiencing unprecedented autumn drought and an imminent depletion of its water source. Water is already being rationed out in some islands and a prolonged drought would inevitably lead to water restrictions for the city of Gwangju next spring.



[Pkg]



A water sprinkler truck pours water into a dried reservoir. Water supply to Geumildo Island in Wandogun County has been restricted to follow the cycle of two days on and four days off. Water restrictions will be applied to more islands.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-hee(Restaurant Owner) : "I don’t know how I will deal with four days without water. I'll try to use as little as possible. My customers are all worried."



The water level at Juamho Lake has fallen dramatically. The lake is the water source for 1.5 million Gwangju residents. The water reserve rate fell to 31%, about half of previous years. It has remained in the serious drought response level since late August. The situation is similar for Dongbokho Lake, responsible for 60% of potable water supply to Gwangju. If the drought continues, the water reserve would be depleted by March, making it impossible to get water from the lake. Gwangju metropolitan city is reviewing a plan to build large underwater pipes in the upstream area of Dongbokho Lake and the water filtration plant and draw water from the Yeongsangang River to the plant.



[Soundbite] Lim Dong-ju(Gwangju Metropolitan Waterworks Authority) : "Time is short to assess the feasibility and design a plan and start the construction. But we’ll find the fastest way to deal with the severe drought."



The city government also launched a massive public campaign to use 20% less water. Gwangju regards the potential depletion of water source as a disaster risk and is setting up a preemptive emergency action task force to devise countermeasures.

WATER RESTRICTIONS DUE TO DROUGHT

입력 2022-11-21 15:28:24 수정 2022-11-21 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Gwangju and surrounding areas in Jeollanam-do Province are experiencing unprecedented autumn drought and an imminent depletion of its water source. Water is already being rationed out in some islands and a prolonged drought would inevitably lead to water restrictions for the city of Gwangju next spring.



[Pkg]



A water sprinkler truck pours water into a dried reservoir. Water supply to Geumildo Island in Wandogun County has been restricted to follow the cycle of two days on and four days off. Water restrictions will be applied to more islands.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-hee(Restaurant Owner) : "I don’t know how I will deal with four days without water. I'll try to use as little as possible. My customers are all worried."



The water level at Juamho Lake has fallen dramatically. The lake is the water source for 1.5 million Gwangju residents. The water reserve rate fell to 31%, about half of previous years. It has remained in the serious drought response level since late August. The situation is similar for Dongbokho Lake, responsible for 60% of potable water supply to Gwangju. If the drought continues, the water reserve would be depleted by March, making it impossible to get water from the lake. Gwangju metropolitan city is reviewing a plan to build large underwater pipes in the upstream area of Dongbokho Lake and the water filtration plant and draw water from the Yeongsangang River to the plant.



[Soundbite] Lim Dong-ju(Gwangju Metropolitan Waterworks Authority) : "Time is short to assess the feasibility and design a plan and start the construction. But we’ll find the fastest way to deal with the severe drought."



The city government also launched a massive public campaign to use 20% less water. Gwangju regards the potential depletion of water source as a disaster risk and is setting up a preemptive emergency action task force to devise countermeasures.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

