VIDEO CONTEST FOR DISABLED CREATORS News Today 입력 2022.11.21 (15:28) 수정 2022.11.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An expanding YouTube market has encouraged many YouTubers with distinct personalities to make their presence known in cyberspace. A video contest for people with disabilities demonstrated just how popular this platform has become. The videos contained not only the messages advocating the rights of the disabled but also their many different dreams.



[Pkg]



Lim Jong-min with grade 3 disability wanted to become a cartoonist from a young age. But that dream seemed out of reach once he hurt his hand while working to make ends meet during his twenties.



[Soundbite] "This video is my life’s first animation shown to people."



He made this video with only a used camera and cardboard. Now he has something he wants to do some 20 years after his accident.



[Soundbite] Lim Jong-min(Stop-motion Video Creator) : "I was proud to realize that I can make videos that appeal to people with cheap materials and little effort."



In the second video contest for disabled creators, about 230 teams sent in videos they produced themselves. One wall is covered with the titles of video entries. The videos not only deal with human rights for the disabled people but also introduces recipes and advocates causes like environmental protection.



[Soundbite] Nam Da-yeong(Video Creator(Talent Category)) : "This YouTube contest is where I can show a 'can do' attitude."



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-seok(Video Creator(Social Solution Category)) : "This is the first contest that combined different areas and genres and didn’t highlight my disability. It was a big challenge and a new attempt for me."



These aspiring YouTubers paint pictures of hope using their own unique talents.



[Soundbite] Lim Jong-min(Stop-motion Video Creator) : "It’s good to have a dream whether you can achieve it or not. I keep going regardless of what others think."

