NAM WOOK TESTIFIES LEE’S STAKE OWNERSHIP

[Anchor Lead]



Lawyer Nam Wook, who was released on Monday, has testified that then-Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung owned a stake in Cheonhwa Dongin No. 1. Jeong Jin-sang, Lee's chief of staff, has requested a review of his arrest's legality two days after being arrested.



[Pkg]



Shortly after his release on Monday, Lawyer Nam Wook appeared in court for a trial on the Daejang-dong scandal.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Lawyer) : "(Why did you change your attitude?) I'll answer all questions in court."



Testifying in court just ten hours after his release, Nam said some of his previous testimonies were not true. He said he heard from Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder at Cheonhwa Dongin No. 1, that then-Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung held a stake in the company. He added he did not disclose all the facts because he was overwhelmed with an investigation upon his arrival in Korea and last year's election. Nam said he handed over 350 million won to former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-gyu between April and August 2013, when the corporation was established. He added that, at the time, Yoo said the money was intended for people of higher ranks whom he called 'brothers'. Nam says they were presumably Lee Jae-myung's chief of staff, Jeong Jin-sang, and deputy director for the Institute of Democracy Kim Yong. Nam also claimed he provided at least 400 million won ahead of the 2014 local elections to help then-Mayor Lee Jae-myung get reelected. According to Nam, he handed over 1.2 billion won out of 2.2 billion won that he had borrowed from a real estate agent to Kim and Yoo. About 400 million won out of that sum was delivered to Lee as election funds. Jeong's attorney immediately rebutted the claim. He said it was Yoo who received the money, and that Jeong wasn't seen when the money was being delivered. He expressed concerns over a serious violation of Jeong's defense rights, because he's the only one under arrest, while all the private-sector land developers had been released. Jeong has requested a review of his arrest's legality two days after being arrested. The court will hold a trial on Wednesday to examine the matter.

