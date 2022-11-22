JUDICIAL RISK POSED BY LEE SPARKS DISPUTE News Today 입력 2022.11.22 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With prosecutors' investigation targeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung over his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong development project, some party members, especially those against Lee, voiced the opinion that the party chief should express regrets for the allegations. They even proposed to suspend the duties of Kim Yong, one of Lee's close aides and vice chairman of the party-affiliated Institute for Democracy, in accordance with party rules. The so-called judicial risks posed by Lee has sparked a controversy inside the main opposition party.



[Pkg]



With some of his close aides arrested, Lee Jae-myung strongly protested against the prosecutors' investigation process, labeling it a "blade of fabrication." He, however, stressed that he will fulfill his duties despite the probe.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Our Democratic Party will remain firm in addressing economic issues and protect peace and national security."



The party leadership backed Lee, saying the investigation was concocted to hunt for political enemies. However, a different atmosphere has been felt inside the main opposition party as well. Some party lawmakers say the arrest of two of his closest aides indicate that the accusations against Lee must have been confirmed to some extent. They are openly calling on the DP chief to express regret over the allegations surrounding him.



[Soundbite] Cho Eung-chun(DP lawmaker(BBS Radio)) : "Lee should express his regret at the very least or make a political gesture, when some of his closest aides were arrested one after another."



For Kim Yong, Vice Chairman of the Institute for Democracy who is now standing trial, the lawmakers also called for suspending his post in accordance with the party constitution.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP lawmaker(SBS Radio)) : "Although Kim is a close aide to Lee, he is also a party official. Kim is now indicted so it is necessary to think about what to do with his party post."



The People Power Party continued an offensive against Lee and the Democratic Party. The ruling party lashed out at them, saying opposition to the prosecutorial investigation is tantamount to a declaration of support for corruption. The PPP added it is pitiful to see the DP sinking with its leader.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Lee should cut off the shackles he used to bind DP lawmakers as a political community in order to block legal proceedings against him."



Despite Lee's legal risks growing obvious, the DP's position is that for now, there is no way other than watching how the investigation unfolds. But Lee will likely face stronger demand to take responsibility, depending on the developments.

