YOON'S 'DOOR-STEPPING' PRACTICE News Today 입력 2022.11.22 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has suspended his daily Q&A session he routinely had with reporters on his way to work.The so-called door-stepping, the first of its kind in the country's constitutional history, took place a total of 61 times from the next day of Yoon's inauguration. It was touted as unconventional communication, but also brewed controversy at times over Yoon's impromptu remarks or when he was seen as avoiding a response.



[Pkg]



President Yoon cited "stronger communication" as the main reason behind the relocation of the presidential office.



[Soundbite] (Mar. 20, 2022) : "I will be a president who frequently communicates with the press by installing a press center on the first floor of my office."



That communication began right away, from the next day of his inauguration. Yoon introduced an unprecedented "door-stepping”Q&A session with reporters on his way to work.



[Soundbite] (May 11) : "(You became Korea's first commuting president. How do you feel?) Well, nothing much. I should get on with work."



The novel way of communicating with the press was deemed a total breakaway from the norm and was positively assessed in various opinion polls. However Yoon's unfiltered expressions led to disputed slips of tongue, sometimes causing major repercussions in the political scene.



[Soundbite] (Jul. 5) : "Did you see a better minister nominee under the previous administration? Next question."



The president also avoided answering uncomfortable questions.



[Soundbite] (Aug. 8) : "(Can you explain the text message exchanged with ruling party’s acting chief?) ..."



By this time, the door-stepping Q&A was considered a key factor fueling his low approval ratings. The session was regarded more of a risk but the president, unfazed, still went ahead.



[Soundbite] (Aug. 17(Press conference marking 100 days in office)) : "The door-stepping is the most important reason why I relocated the top office to Yongsan. It's part of a process to build a new presidential culture that is open to criticism."



The Q&A then morphed into a format where Yoon would first talk about key state affairs.



[Soundbite] (Sept. 2) : "I promise to look after the socially vulnerable."



However controversies regarding his overseas trip that followed thereafter again soured the situation.



[Soundbite] (Sept. 29) : "(Would you express regret over the prolonged hot mic affair?) ..."



The top office deems broadcaster MBC made inquiries to the US State Department without verifying Yoon's so-called "hot mic" remarks, hence sparking a diplomatic incident. The top office banned MBC reporters from boarding Yoon’s plane to Southeast Asia after MBC refused to give an explanation or apology. A verbal altercation occurred between an MBC reporter, who protested the ban, and a presidential official at a recent Q&A, eventually leading to the suspension of the daily session. 61 Q&As took place over 194 days. President Yoon's pledge on stronger communication now stands at a crossroad.

