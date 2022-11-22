NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.11.22 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Police in Busan have launched an investigation into an online posting that threatens harm against a reporter of local broadcaster MBC who engaged in a scuffle with a presidential official at the end of a recent daily Q&A between President Yoon and the press. The post includes an image of the verbal altercation and a threat to visit MBC. The post has now been deleted.

The main opposition Democratic Party and the minor opposition Justice Party have reiterated their intent to pass a submitted plan for a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush during Thursday's National Assembly plenary session by all means. DP floor leader Park Hong-keun called on the ruling People Power Party to swiftly declare its stance regarding the probe if it wants to join the move. Justice Party floor leader Lee Eun-ju also urged PPP's cooperation so the parliamentary probe plan can be approved Thursday through bipartisan agreement.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-11-22 15:29:13 수정 2022-11-22 16:45:06 News Today

