EX-YONGSAN POLICE & FIRE HEAD QUESTIONED News Today 입력 2022.11.22 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Now turning to the ongoing investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush. The former Yongsan Police Station chief and the head of the Yongsan Fire Station were interrogated Monday for over ten hours as suspects in the crowd crush probe. The first round of interrogations of those involved in the deadly stampede is now over. The question is how far the investigation will expand.



[Pkg]



Former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae was summoned two weeks after being booked for investigation. After 11 hours of interrogation, he just reiterated his apology.



[Soundbite] Lee Im-jae(former Yongsan Police Station chief) : "I will feel remorse for the victims and their families for the rest of my life."



Lee says he testified truthfully regarding his request to dispatch riot police to the site of the stampede, a claim that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Station chief denies. The former Yongsan Police Station chief is also facing accusation of arriving at the scene of the disaster 50 minutes after it had happened. He has been reiterating that it wasn't deliberate.



[Soundbite] Lee Im-jae(former Yongsan Police Station chief(Nov. 16)) : "I did not receive a single report prior to 11 p.m. I learned about the situation in Itaewon around 11 p.m."



Yongsan Fire Station head Choi Seong-beom, who commanded rescue operations on the day of the crowd crush, has also been questioned for 13 hours. He explained why he did not issue an order for stage 2 response personally.



[Soundbite] Choi Seong-beom(Yongsan Fire Station chief) : "I couldn't issue the stage 2 response because I was busy with rescue operations. So the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster HQs issued the order."



Choi also commented on the allegation that the patrol team was away from its post of duty at the time of the disaster.



[Soundbite] Choi Seong-beom(Yongsan Fire Station chief) : "Even if I had been working in front of the Hamilton Hotel, I could have missed what was happening in that alleyway. The patrol team was stationed outside the Itaewon safety center's garage. They were watching the situation outside."



The first round of investigation has been wrapped up with the summoning of officials from police, fire authorities and two other relevant institutions. The special investigation headquarters' next step will determine whether the probe will be expanded to higher ranks including the interior ministry and the Seoul metropolitan government.

