CLASHES OVER PARLIAMENTARY PROBE News Today 입력 2022.11.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.11.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The politicians are still wrangling over the Itaewon crowd crush. The People Power Party decided to conduct a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon tragedy after passing the 2023 budget plan. The governing party had gone back on its previous plan to launch a parliamentary probe only when the police investigation proves to be insufficient. However, the opposition Democratic Party repeated that it will vote on the parliamentary investigation plan tomorrow even without the PPP’s participation.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party retracted its plan to launch a parliamentary probe only when the police investigation proved to be insufficient. PPP members agreed at its general meeting on Wednesday that a parliamentary probe will be conducted after passing next year’s budget plan.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, PPP) : "We had no option but to change our plan as the Democratic Party says it will unilaterally vote on the probe by using its parliamentary majority."



However, the PPP made clear that it won’t be making too many concessions to the DP and won’t accept unprincipled excessive demands. It said it will participate in the parliamentary investigation, but will continue to negotiate the time period and targets of investigation, including the presidential office. Meanwhile, the DP said in just ten days one million people have participated in a nationwide petition to find the truth behind the Itaewon tragedy. The main opposition emphasized that the parliamentary probe is an order from the people. The DP plans to hold a special committee meeting on the parliamentary probe on Wednesday afternoon to select its chair and members and plans to approve the investigation plan during Thursday's plenary session.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, DP) : "People will not accept anything other than the ruling party showing its willingness to find the truth and bear full responsibility."



The DP, however, made some concessions to the PPP by leaving some room for adjusting the scope of the investigation. Nonetheless, the DP insisted that at least the Office of State Affairs under the presidential office should be investigated. Both parties are expected to engage in fierce under-the-table negotiations over the time period and scope of the investigation throughout Wednesday ahead of Thursday's plenary session.

