PRES. OFFICE ON DISINFORMATION ON KIM

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office has filed a complaint against Democratic Party Rep. Jang Kyung-tae for spreading false information about First Lady Kim Keon-hee. Jang said the first lady's photo taken with a child suffering from a heart disease during the presidential couple's trip to Southeast Asia was staged. It's the first legal action to be taken by the incumbent administration against a specific individual. Jang denied the accusation and called it "insulting."



[Pkg]



On day two of President Yoon's visit to Cambodia, the First Lady visited the home of a child suffering from a heart condition. The visit was not disclosed to the media and was photographed only by a presidential staff member and disclosed to the public later. DP lawmaker Jang Kyung-tae said the photo was staged using several lighting devices. He cited the foreign media and photography experts, and pointed out the shadow in the photo serves as proof.



[Soundbite] Jang Kyung-tae(DP Supreme Council member(Nov. 18)) : "The foreign media and experts say it was a ‘concept photo’ taken with at least two or three professional lighting equipment."



The presidential office rebutted the claim by saying no lighting equipment was used to photograph Kim, and filed a complaint against Jang. The presidential office is accusing Jang of spreading fake news based on erroneous online messages and continuously bringing up the subject without apologizing despite the protest by the top office. It added it can no longer condone Jang's acts because they cause conflict between the two nations and run counter to Korea's national interests. President Yoon also stressed national interests in a recent cabinet meeting.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "There should be no political rivalry when it comes to national interests. Political strife should stop at the national border."



Jang has denied spreading disinformation and called the accusation "insulting." He went on to say that the first lady shot "poverty porn," as she used poverty as a means to promote herself.



[Soundbite] Jang Kyung-tae(DP Supreme Council member) : "I am asking this on behalf of the public, but they are trying to shut me up."



It's quite unprecedented for the top office to file a complaint against a specific individual, especially a lawmaker from the opposition party. The DP demands the complaint be withdrawn and is accusing the presidential office of being brazen and constantly passing the blame to the opposition.

