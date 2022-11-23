WORLD CUP STREET CHEERING TO TAKE PLACE News Today 입력 2022.11.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.11.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is under way in Qatar. Despite safety concerns raised by the Itaewon crowd crush, World Cup street cheering at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square has become possible. Seoul City and Jongno-gu district have approved a request to use the public plaza along with safety plans submitted by the Red Devils cheering squad, but with conditions attached. Since as many as ten-thousand people are expected to gather, thorough safety management will be critical to prevent any accidents.



[Pkg]



Outdoor cheering will be possible at Gwanghwamun Square for South Korea's World Cup group matches scheduled on Thursday, next Monday and then on December 3. The Seoul city government held an advisory panel meeting and decided to conditionally approve the Red Devils' request to use the public plaza for cheering. Conditions include ensuring the safety of participants during nighttime, smoothly managing the flow of movement and rapid response measures during contingencies.



[Soundbite] Kang Seong-pil(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "We gave the green light on the condition that the advisory panel's suggestions on securing passage way and moving the stage are observed."



Seoul's Jongno-gu district had turned down a safety management plan submitted by the Red Devils, calling it insufficient. The group then resubmitted a revised application containing measures to relocate the main stage to spread the crowd over a broader area and increase the number of safety personnel from 150 to 340. The district approved the updated plan on conditions that road space be secured for passage of ambulances and efforts be made to prevent incidents involving power generators. Seoul City then gave the final nod. As many as ten-thousand spectators are expected to gather, raising excitement as well as concerns.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-ho(Incheon Resident) : "World Cup is not held every year. So I think allowing street cheering under police control is fine."



[Soundbite] Song Ji-heon(Gwangmyeong Resident) : "There is much concern in the wake of the crowd crush. I wonder why we need to take the risk."



Seoul City will operate a situation room and temporarily close bus stops near Gwanghwamun Square throughout the cheering events. If congestion is severe, subway trains will not stop and just pass through Gwanghwamun Station on line 5.

