SAFETY MEASURES AHEAD OF STREET CHEERING News Today 입력 2022.11.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.11.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean National Police Agency will deploy riot police and SWAT teams at Gwanghwamun Square to prepare for streetside cheering sessions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar. The KNPA’s Public Order Management Bureau announced today that 41 police officers and eight riot police units will be deployed to prevent crowd surges at Gwanghwamun Square on November 24th when Korea’s first match is to take place. Each riot police unit is comprised of about 70 officers, meaning that roughly 600 police officers will be deployed at the public cheering venue. The police plans to inspect safety precautions taken at subway station entrances, the main stage and sloped streets before the game starts.

SAFETY MEASURES AHEAD OF STREET CHEERING

입력 2022-11-23 15:02:20 수정 2022-11-23 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



