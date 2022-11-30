BACK-TO-WORK ORDER FOR CEMENT TRUCKERS News Today 입력 2022.11.30 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With cargo truck drivers continuing their general strike for the 7th day now, the government has passed a motion to activate a return-to-work order. They first decided to enforce the return-to-work order for cement truckers, as they assessed the strike is dealing a blow to the construction industry.



[Pkg]



Cargo truck drivers continue general strike for the 6th day. A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Yoon Suk-yeol has approved a motion to activate a return-to-work order for truckers in the cement industry. Cement shipments are down by a staggering 90%, causing setbacks to half of the country's construction sites, according to the government's assessment. It's the first time a back-to-work order has been invoked since a related clause was established under the Trucking Transport Business Act in 2004.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "An order requiring cement truckers to return to work is inevitably invoked to prevent an even bigger crisis to public livelihood and the economy."



President Yoon said the truckers were taking the economy hostage for their own personal interest. He emphasized if their unjustified demands continue, the government will seek all possible response measures. In an interview with foreign media, Yoon stressed the rule of law and took issue with the country's hawkish labor unions.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will firmly establish the rule of law in the labor sector and never compromise on illegality during my term in office."



Political parties are split in their reactions. The ruling bloc described the back-to-work order as a call to end illegal striking action that has damaged the economy.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "We hope the gov't does not repeat the vicious cycle of offering compromise."



The main opposition Democratic Party argues the government is responsible for not keeping the promise to expand the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "The gov't, with its incompetence, irresponsibility and lack of countermeasures, has exacerbated the situation."



The minor opposition Justice Party has blasted the order as an unconstitutional act of violence that disregards the labor rights of truck drivers, and called for its immediate retraction.

