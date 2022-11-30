CARGO TRUCKERS REJECT GOVT’S ORDER News Today 입력 2022.11.30 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the Cargo Truckers Solidarity have sit together for another round of negotiations this afternoon. However, prospects of the talks aren't looking bright as cargo truckers immediately rejected the government's return-to-work order issued yesterday.



[Pkg]



The transport ministry and the Cargo Truckers Solidarity met Wednesday afternoon for a second round of talks since the strike began. During first round of talks, the government said the safe trucking freight rates system will be extended by three years, but the cargo types covered under the system cannot be expanded. Cargo Truckers Solidarity maintained that the system should be made permanent and more cargo types should be included. Talks appear to be difficult as the two sides remain unchanged in their stances. Their conflict worsened since the government ordered the union workers to return to work. Cargo Truckers held a rally Tuesday and its members shaved their heads in protest of the government's work resumption order. The solidarityclaims the government's order is martial law imposed on freight transporters and is unconstitutional. Cargo truckers are classified as self-employed, not employees. They claim the government forcing them to work violates their freedom of occupation ensured by the Constitution.



[Soundbite] Lee Bong-ju(Director, Cargo Truckers Solidarity) : "The gov't has destroyed their own principles. It is a gov't-wide oppression mean to incapacitate and divide striking truckers."



Cargo truckers vowed to continue with the strike even after its members were ordered to resume work. Cargo truckers are also reviewing applying for an injunction to suspend the order's effect. The Federation of Korean Industries and other business groups said the government's work resumption order was inevitable as the nation's economy is in crisis and urged the truckers to return to work soon.

CARGO TRUCKERS REJECT GOVT’S ORDER

입력 2022-11-30 15:29:23 수정 2022-11-30 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the Cargo Truckers Solidarity have sit together for another round of negotiations this afternoon. However, prospects of the talks aren't looking bright as cargo truckers immediately rejected the government's return-to-work order issued yesterday.



[Pkg]



The transport ministry and the Cargo Truckers Solidarity met Wednesday afternoon for a second round of talks since the strike began. During first round of talks, the government said the safe trucking freight rates system will be extended by three years, but the cargo types covered under the system cannot be expanded. Cargo Truckers Solidarity maintained that the system should be made permanent and more cargo types should be included. Talks appear to be difficult as the two sides remain unchanged in their stances. Their conflict worsened since the government ordered the union workers to return to work. Cargo Truckers held a rally Tuesday and its members shaved their heads in protest of the government's work resumption order. The solidarityclaims the government's order is martial law imposed on freight transporters and is unconstitutional. Cargo truckers are classified as self-employed, not employees. They claim the government forcing them to work violates their freedom of occupation ensured by the Constitution.



[Soundbite] Lee Bong-ju(Director, Cargo Truckers Solidarity) : "The gov't has destroyed their own principles. It is a gov't-wide oppression mean to incapacitate and divide striking truckers."



Cargo truckers vowed to continue with the strike even after its members were ordered to resume work. Cargo truckers are also reviewing applying for an injunction to suspend the order's effect. The Federation of Korean Industries and other business groups said the government's work resumption order was inevitable as the nation's economy is in crisis and urged the truckers to return to work soon.