SEOUL METRO UNIONS GO ON STRIKE IN 6 YEARS News Today 입력 2022.11.30 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.30 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The labor union of Seoul Metro went on a general strike today, their first in six years, causing many disruptions for morning commuters. Seoul Metro is responsible for operating Seoul's subway lines one through eight and parts of line number nine. The subway operator reported that subway lines one through four experienced maximum seven or eight minutes of delay during the morning commute, while lines five through nine operated normally. Seoul Metro expects the operation rates of subway lines one to eight to fall to 55 and 80% of normal and the interval would lengthen by about two minutes during the less busy daytime.

SEOUL METRO UNIONS GO ON STRIKE IN 6 YEARS

입력 2022-11-30 15:29:23 수정 2022-11-30 16:46:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The labor union of Seoul Metro went on a general strike today, their first in six years, causing many disruptions for morning commuters. Seoul Metro is responsible for operating Seoul's subway lines one through eight and parts of line number nine. The subway operator reported that subway lines one through four experienced maximum seven or eight minutes of delay during the morning commute, while lines five through nine operated normally. Seoul Metro expects the operation rates of subway lines one to eight to fall to 55 and 80% of normal and the interval would lengthen by about two minutes during the less busy daytime.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

