기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The labor union of Seoul Metro went on a general strike today, their first in six years, causing many disruptions for morning commuters. Seoul Metro is responsible for operating Seoul's subway lines one through eight and parts of line number nine. The subway operator reported that subway lines one through four experienced maximum seven or eight minutes of delay during the morning commute, while lines five through nine operated normally. Seoul Metro expects the operation rates of subway lines one to eight to fall to 55 and 80% of normal and the interval would lengthen by about two minutes during the less busy daytime.
The labor union of Seoul Metro went on a general strike today, their first in six years, causing many disruptions for morning commuters. Seoul Metro is responsible for operating Seoul's subway lines one through eight and parts of line number nine. The subway operator reported that subway lines one through four experienced maximum seven or eight minutes of delay during the morning commute, while lines five through nine operated normally. Seoul Metro expects the operation rates of subway lines one to eight to fall to 55 and 80% of normal and the interval would lengthen by about two minutes during the less busy daytime.
- SEOUL METRO UNIONS GO ON STRIKE IN 6 YEARS
-
- 입력 2022-11-30 15:29:23
- 수정2022-11-30 16:46:01
[Anchor Lead]
The labor union of Seoul Metro went on a general strike today, their first in six years, causing many disruptions for morning commuters. Seoul Metro is responsible for operating Seoul's subway lines one through eight and parts of line number nine. The subway operator reported that subway lines one through four experienced maximum seven or eight minutes of delay during the morning commute, while lines five through nine operated normally. Seoul Metro expects the operation rates of subway lines one to eight to fall to 55 and 80% of normal and the interval would lengthen by about two minutes during the less busy daytime.
The labor union of Seoul Metro went on a general strike today, their first in six years, causing many disruptions for morning commuters. Seoul Metro is responsible for operating Seoul's subway lines one through eight and parts of line number nine. The subway operator reported that subway lines one through four experienced maximum seven or eight minutes of delay during the morning commute, while lines five through nine operated normally. Seoul Metro expects the operation rates of subway lines one to eight to fall to 55 and 80% of normal and the interval would lengthen by about two minutes during the less busy daytime.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음