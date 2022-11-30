“KOREA-US, KOREA-CHINA TIES COMPATIBLE” News Today 입력 2022.11.30 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The contrasting diplomatic relationships South Korea had with the U.S. which valued security issues, and China which prioritized economic perspectives, were both a challenge yet an opportunity for South Korea's diplomacy. A US National Security Council director recently said that there's no reason for South Korea to choose between Washington and Beijing. They also added that from the U.S.' perspective, they don't see it as a zero sum game where Seoul must pick one side.



[Pkg]



Edgard Kagan, US National Security Council director for East Asia and Oceania, said that from South Korea's perspective, its trade with China is clearly very important. He believes Korea can have coexisting relations with both the US and China amid the intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing. The official pointed out it's possible for Korea to maintain favorable relations with China vis a vis a firm alliance with the US which covers a multitude of issues including technological and economic cooperation.



[Soundbite] Edgard Kagan(NSC senior director for East Asia and Oceania) : "We don't believe that is incompatible with the ROK, having a productive relationship with the PRC."



Kagan said that Korea presenting clear stances in the Indo-Pacific region will benefit its productive relationship with China and that the U.S. does not see it as a zero sum game where Seoul must choose between Washington and Beijing.



[Soundbite] Edgard Kagan(NSC senior director for East Asia and Oceania) : "We do not see this as a zero sum game. And we do not want to be in a position of telling the ROK, we're urging the ROK to do things which are antithetical to its interests."



The NSC official added that Seoul faces concerns brought upon by North Korean threats and Pyongyang's ties with Beijing. Kagan views North Korea's missile provocations and the looming prospect of its 7th nuclear test as a variable to South Korea-China relations.



[Soundbite] Patrick Ryder(Pentagon Press Secretary) : "We know that North Korea has said that they will likely conduct nuclear tests again, that would be very destabilizing. Highlight the fact that there would be consequences for that."



Such statements by the White House are believed to reiterate the need to view the South Korea-US alliance as an unchanging constant versus Korea-China relations as a variable that could be subject to change.

“KOREA-US, KOREA-CHINA TIES COMPATIBLE”

입력 2022-11-30 15:29:23 수정 2022-11-30 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The contrasting diplomatic relationships South Korea had with the U.S. which valued security issues, and China which prioritized economic perspectives, were both a challenge yet an opportunity for South Korea's diplomacy. A US National Security Council director recently said that there's no reason for South Korea to choose between Washington and Beijing. They also added that from the U.S.' perspective, they don't see it as a zero sum game where Seoul must pick one side.



[Pkg]



Edgard Kagan, US National Security Council director for East Asia and Oceania, said that from South Korea's perspective, its trade with China is clearly very important. He believes Korea can have coexisting relations with both the US and China amid the intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing. The official pointed out it's possible for Korea to maintain favorable relations with China vis a vis a firm alliance with the US which covers a multitude of issues including technological and economic cooperation.



[Soundbite] Edgard Kagan(NSC senior director for East Asia and Oceania) : "We don't believe that is incompatible with the ROK, having a productive relationship with the PRC."



Kagan said that Korea presenting clear stances in the Indo-Pacific region will benefit its productive relationship with China and that the U.S. does not see it as a zero sum game where Seoul must choose between Washington and Beijing.



[Soundbite] Edgard Kagan(NSC senior director for East Asia and Oceania) : "We do not see this as a zero sum game. And we do not want to be in a position of telling the ROK, we're urging the ROK to do things which are antithetical to its interests."



The NSC official added that Seoul faces concerns brought upon by North Korean threats and Pyongyang's ties with Beijing. Kagan views North Korea's missile provocations and the looming prospect of its 7th nuclear test as a variable to South Korea-China relations.



[Soundbite] Patrick Ryder(Pentagon Press Secretary) : "We know that North Korea has said that they will likely conduct nuclear tests again, that would be very destabilizing. Highlight the fact that there would be consequences for that."



Such statements by the White House are believed to reiterate the need to view the South Korea-US alliance as an unchanging constant versus Korea-China relations as a variable that could be subject to change.