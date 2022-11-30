OVER 100,000 ELECTRIC VEHICLES SOLD News Today 입력 2022.11.30 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Automobiles Manufacturing Association announced today in an October statistics report that the electric vehicle sales by five domestic auto makers between January and October recorded 107,783 vehicles, an increase of 80% year-on-year. This is the first time that the sales of locally made electric cars exceeded 100,000. It appears that this record is attributed to the electric vehicles produced by Hyundai and Kia Motor, Korea's two largest car manufacturers.

[Anchor Lead]



