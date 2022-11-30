기사 본문 영역

FIRST SNOW OBSERVED IN SEOUL AREA
입력 2022.11.30 (15:29) 수정 2022.11.30 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul metropolitan area saw its first snow of the winter as cold wave alerts were issued across the nation. The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that the winter's first snow was observed at the weather observation stations in Songwol-dong, Seoul and in Freedom Park in Incheon at around 10:20 p.m. last night. The first snow in Seoul was recorded nineteen days late than last year and nine days late than the average, while Incheon saw its first snow a week late than in 2021 and six days late than other years.
