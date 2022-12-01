2ND GOV’T-TRUCKERS TALKS BREAK DOWN News Today 입력 2022.12.01 (15:28) 수정 2022.12.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday that the government and the cargo truckers solidarity sat for another round of negotiations, but the talks broke off in just 40 minutes. The government urged the truckers to return to work saying they can't accept their demands, while the cargo solidarity claimed that the government wasn't willing to talk and that they will continue on with their strike.



[Pkg]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport met with the Cargo Truckers Solidarity again in two days. But the talks broke down in just 40 minutes. This meeting didn't last even half as long as the first one. They blamed each other for the failed talks.



[Soundbite] Koo Heon-sang(Transport ministry) : "(This meeting was shorter than the first negotiation.) I think both sides were adamant in their stance."



[Soundbite] (Cargo Truckers Solidarity Official) : "We brought sincere proposals worth talking about."



The Ministry repeated that the safe freight rate system would be extended for three more years but it won't cover any more cargo types, and that it is an issue for the parliamentary discussion. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity claimed the government wasn't willing to talk about their proposals.



[Soundbite] Koo Heon-sang(Transport ministry) : "We asked cargo truckers to return to work promptly because their refusal to transport goods is causing enormous loss."



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-yeong(Senior deputy director, Cargo Truckers Solidarity) : "We bought sincere proposals but the talks couldn't continue because the government said negotiation was impossible."



The two sides couldn't even set the next negotiation date. Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong said that if the meeting is misused, he may consider stopping all talks.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(Transport minister) : "If they try to misuse this meeting to find excuses for prolonging the strike, we could rethink the talks from square one."



Cement truckers belonging to the Cargo Truckers Solidarity said they would not follow the government's return to work order issued on Tuesday.



[Soundbite] Oh Nam-jun(Deputy director, Cargo Truckers Solidarity) : "The gov't is trying to pass the ball to the Nat'l Assembly while lawmakers are neglecting the safe freight rate system and engaged only in partisan war."



The Cargo Truckers Solidarity also claimed that the Ministry is texting the return-to-work order without their consent and violating the legal delivery procedure.

