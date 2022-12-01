SEOUL METRO OPERATIONS RESUMED

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Seoul Metro says its disputes with unionized workers over wage cuts and layoffs were settled and subway operations went back to normal schedules early this morning. The labor union at the Seoul subway operator renewed negotiations with management at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. An agreement was announced at around midnight. The two sides agreed on a 1.4 percent wage raise and new staff hiring.
