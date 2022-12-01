기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul Metro says its disputes with unionized workers over wage cuts and layoffs were settled and subway operations went back to normal schedules early this morning. The labor union at the Seoul subway operator renewed negotiations with management at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. An agreement was announced at around midnight. The two sides agreed on a 1.4 percent wage raise and new staff hiring.
Seoul Metro says its disputes with unionized workers over wage cuts and layoffs were settled and subway operations went back to normal schedules early this morning. The labor union at the Seoul subway operator renewed negotiations with management at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. An agreement was announced at around midnight. The two sides agreed on a 1.4 percent wage raise and new staff hiring.
- SEOUL METRO OPERATIONS RESUMED
-
- 입력 2022-12-01 15:28:01
- 수정2022-12-01 16:45:28
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul Metro says its disputes with unionized workers over wage cuts and layoffs were settled and subway operations went back to normal schedules early this morning. The labor union at the Seoul subway operator renewed negotiations with management at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. An agreement was announced at around midnight. The two sides agreed on a 1.4 percent wage raise and new staff hiring.
Seoul Metro says its disputes with unionized workers over wage cuts and layoffs were settled and subway operations went back to normal schedules early this morning. The labor union at the Seoul subway operator renewed negotiations with management at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. An agreement was announced at around midnight. The two sides agreed on a 1.4 percent wage raise and new staff hiring.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음