DP SEEKS INTERIOR MINISTER’S DISMISSAL News Today 입력 2022.12.01 (15:28) 수정 2022.12.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite such tragic news from the Itaewon stampede, once again, the political circle continues to embroil themselves in political strife. The main opposition Democratic Party proposed a bill to get Interior Minister Lee Sang-min dismissed for his mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush. The People Power Party and the presidential office strongly protested the move, saying that their move to push for the dismissal of the Interior Minister even before the parliamentary probe destroys the spirit of 'hard-won bipartisan cooperation', and expressed their intent to not join the parliamentary investigation.



[Pkg]



With unanimous support by all of its 169 lawmakers, the Democratic Party proposed a bill to get Interior Minister Lee Sang-min dismissed for mishandling the Itaewon crowd crush. This is the second time the main opposition bloc is seeking to dismiss a Cabinet member of the Yoon administration. Previously, the DP put forward a recommendation for the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin. The party is seeking the dismissal of the interior minister based on four reasons, including negligence in accident prevention and emergency rescues, attempt to evade responsibility following the tragedy and lack of progress in police investigations.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "The national Assembly should no longer wait and see public anger and the bereaved families' calls for dismissing those responsible."



The dismissal proposal will be passed when more than half of parliamentarians support it. Therefore, the DP, which holds a majority at the National Assembly, will be able to pass the proposal unilaterally at Friday's regular session. If the president boycotts the dismissal proposal or the minister refuses to step down even after it was approved, the main opposition camp plans to step up its offensive and introduce a tougher measure, such as initiating an impeachment motion next week. The People Power Party strongly protested against the DP's move. The ruling party said the dismissal proposal is a tactic for the DP to dodge judicial risks involving its head Lee Jae-myung. It also criticized the DP for opposing the Yoon administration's policy to reform the police and refusing to accept its defeat in the March presidential election. The PPP hinted at its intention to not join the DP-led parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon tragedy. It said the main opposition party is damaging the hard-won bipartisan cooperation between the rival blocs by pushing to dismiss the interior minister even before the parliamentary probe kicks off.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "There will be no reason to carry out a parliamentary investigation if the DP calls for the dismissal of the interior minister, which is also one of the figures to be investigated by parliament."



The top office indirectly revealed the president's intent to reject the dismissal proposal, raising questions about the DP's sincerity with the parliamentary probe. The PPP also asked the National Assembly speaker to not hold the regular session that was requested by the DP to discuss and pass the minister's dismissal.

