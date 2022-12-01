‘TALCHUM’ LISTED AS UNESCO CULTURAL HERITAGE News Today 입력 2022.12.01 (15:28) 수정 2022.12.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Talchum, Korea's traditional mask dance has been inscribed as UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage. Talchum's preservation value as a cultural heritage which goes beyond social satire and humor and pursues reconciliation and harmony has now been recognized worldwide.



[Pkg]



A bitter and biting depiction of social hierarchy.



[Soundbite] "Look, I am a descendant of a high-ranking official."



[Soundbite] "I come from an aristocratic family."



Empathy for the grassroots at a time when their voices were repressed. Exciting dance moves and songs about overcoming hardships. Talchum, or the mask dance, is performed differently depending on the region. But, it always brings together people regardless of their age and nationality. It's a priceless part of Korea's cultural heritage that pursues reconciliation and harmony.



[Soundbite] Kim Chun-taek(Master of Hahoe Byeolsingut Talnori) : "Wearing a mask and speaking your heart out helps relieve stress."



The Korean mask dance has been inscribed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in Morocco at the 17th meeting of UNESCO's overseeing body, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. All 18 talchum items designated as national and citywide or provincial intangible cultural heritage have been inscribed all at once. UNESCO lauded talchum for performers' vigorous interaction with the audience and the public's participation in transmitting the traditional dance. It also said talchum's appeal to universal equality and its criticism of social hierarchy are still relevant to this day.



[Soundbite] Choi Eung-chon(Director, Cultural Heritage Administration) : "We will support and promote the Korean mask dance so it can become the cultural heritage of the entire humanity that people all over the world can enjoy together."



Talchum is the country's 22nd item to make it on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List since 2001, following in the footsteps of the Jongmyo Shrine, the Jongmyo Jerye ritual, pansori, ganggangsullae, "Arirang" and ssireum.

