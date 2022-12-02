KORAIL-UNION REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT News Today 입력 2022.12.02 (15:23) 수정 2022.12.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The KORAIL management and union reached a tentative agreement on key issues such as wage and collective bargaining terms. As a result, the workers' union called off the strike planned for Friday.



[Pkg]



The KORAIL management and union resumed talks at around midnight after they had stopped the negotiation only 20 minutes into the meeting. Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, four hours since talks resumed, they reached tentative agreement on some key issues such as wage and collective bargaining terms. The two sides will find phased solutions to increased wages over the next three years. The court ruled that KORAIL pay their workers ordinary wages. The employer and employees presented their plans to improve the promotion system while also increasing staffing and upgrading the work environment at Obong Station where a fatal accident had occurred.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-wuk(Policy Officer, KORAIL Union) : "They promised to provide more workers so that three people can work together as a team at Obong Station."



However, the workers' union reported that they couldn't agree on the plan to cut 1,200 KORAIL workers, leaving it to be discussed later. KORAIL is considering massive layoffs as part of public institution reform. The KORAIL union plans to open a general assembly of its members and get confirmation on the negotiation results. As the two sides came to agree on key issues, the KORAIL workers' union called of the strike planned for Friday. As a result, metropolitan subway lines one, three and four are operating normally. The operation of these three lines was to be curtailed in case of a strike. KTX and other trains are also running as scheduled.

KORAIL-UNION REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

입력 2022-12-02 15:23:58 수정 2022-12-02 16:46:23 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The KORAIL management and union reached a tentative agreement on key issues such as wage and collective bargaining terms. As a result, the workers' union called off the strike planned for Friday.



[Pkg]



The KORAIL management and union resumed talks at around midnight after they had stopped the negotiation only 20 minutes into the meeting. Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, four hours since talks resumed, they reached tentative agreement on some key issues such as wage and collective bargaining terms. The two sides will find phased solutions to increased wages over the next three years. The court ruled that KORAIL pay their workers ordinary wages. The employer and employees presented their plans to improve the promotion system while also increasing staffing and upgrading the work environment at Obong Station where a fatal accident had occurred.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-wuk(Policy Officer, KORAIL Union) : "They promised to provide more workers so that three people can work together as a team at Obong Station."



However, the workers' union reported that they couldn't agree on the plan to cut 1,200 KORAIL workers, leaving it to be discussed later. KORAIL is considering massive layoffs as part of public institution reform. The KORAIL union plans to open a general assembly of its members and get confirmation on the negotiation results. As the two sides came to agree on key issues, the KORAIL workers' union called of the strike planned for Friday. As a result, metropolitan subway lines one, three and four are operating normally. The operation of these three lines was to be curtailed in case of a strike. KTX and other trains are also running as scheduled.