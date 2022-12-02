SEOUL APARTMENT TRANSACTIONS AT 10-YEAR LOW News Today 입력 2022.12.02 (15:23) 수정 2022.12.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The transaction index on apartment homes in Seoul has hit the lowest level in ten years. According to the Korea Real Estate Board, the index recorded 66.7 this week, down 1.2 points from last week. It is the lowest tally in 10 years and 4 months since the first week of July 2012 when the survey began. A figure below 100 means there are more people trying to sell their homes than buy one. The index has remained below the benchmark for 55 weeks in a row since November last year.

