[Anchor Lead]
South Korea has announced additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to its missile provocations. The 8 individuals and 7 institutions blacklisted are involved in the regime's nuclear and missile development or sanctions evasion. Seoul's foreign ministry said the government is imposing the sanctions to sternly respond to the escalating threat the North's nuclear weapons and missiles pose to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. The latest move comes after Seoul slapped unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang for the first time in 5 years in October.
- MORE UNILATERAL SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA
-
- 입력 2022-12-02 15:23:59
- 수정2022-12-02 16:46:24
South Korea has announced additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to its missile provocations. The 8 individuals and 7 institutions blacklisted are involved in the regime's nuclear and missile development or sanctions evasion. Seoul's foreign ministry said the government is imposing the sanctions to sternly respond to the escalating threat the North's nuclear weapons and missiles pose to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. The latest move comes after Seoul slapped unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang for the first time in 5 years in October.
