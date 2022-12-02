MORE UNILATERAL SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA News Today 입력 2022.12.02 (15:23) 수정 2022.12.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has announced additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to its missile provocations. The 8 individuals and 7 institutions blacklisted are involved in the regime's nuclear and missile development or sanctions evasion. Seoul's foreign ministry said the government is imposing the sanctions to sternly respond to the escalating threat the North's nuclear weapons and missiles pose to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. The latest move comes after Seoul slapped unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang for the first time in 5 years in October.

MORE UNILATERAL SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA

입력 2022-12-02 15:23:59 수정 2022-12-02 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has announced additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to its missile provocations. The 8 individuals and 7 institutions blacklisted are involved in the regime's nuclear and missile development or sanctions evasion. Seoul's foreign ministry said the government is imposing the sanctions to sternly respond to the escalating threat the North's nuclear weapons and missiles pose to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. The latest move comes after Seoul slapped unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang for the first time in 5 years in October.