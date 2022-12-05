기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol has reiterated his pledge to build a nation where the spirit of freedom and solidarity are alive while law and principles are upheld. In a national prayer service held this morning, he renewed his resolution to safeguard liberty and democracy. The Christian prayer breakfast was launched in 1966 and has invited the president and the first lady once a year.
- YOON VOWS TO DEFEND LIBERTY, DEMOCRACY
[Anchor Lead]
