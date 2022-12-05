KOREAN FOOTBALL TEAM READY FOR BRAZIL News Today 입력 2022.12.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.12.05 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's national football team will be competing against five-time World Cup champions Brazil early Tuesday morning in the round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Head coach Paulo Bento said he and his players will not back down going against world's no.1 team Brazil, adding that his side has "absolutely nothing to lose".



[Pkg]



Paulo Bento will return to the bench to command the Korean football team in the round of 16 match. He said a World Cup game cannot be predicted, assuring that his team is ready to fight against Brazil.



[Soundbite] Paulo Bento(Head Coach, S. Korean football team) : "We can win in a one-time match. If it's just one game, anyone can win or lose. We have nothing to lose."



The Korean players took a day off before returning to training Sunday to prepare for the upcoming game. The players appeared to be in good spirits. Defender Kim Min-jae, who sat out in the third game against Portugal, warmed up on a bicycle. Bento refrained from saying much about Kim's appearance against Brazil. The Korean players' conditions may not be as sharp as the Brazilian team which took most of its starting lineup out of their third game. But the Taeguk Warriors are still pumped up for the match.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-su(S. Korean football defender) : "From the first to the last minute of every game is very precious to me."



Brazilian superstar Neymar, whose injury clouded his prospect for the upcoming match, showed up at training later than others and played around with the ball. Brazilian coach Tite said Neymar's presence on the field will be decided after final training. But other players claimed that Neymar can play, forecasting a face-off with Korean superstar Son Heung-min. After their dramatic advance to the knockout stages, Korea are gearing up for another miracle.

