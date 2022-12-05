NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.12.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.12.05 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates this month. According to the presidential office, Kim will convey President Yoon Suk-yeol's commitment to maintain and strengthen a special strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates. This is the first time Kim will visit a foreign country as a presidential envoy. The two countries are expected to discuss ways to boost cooperation in the nuclear energy and defense industries.

As the nation has been gripped by a cold snap with the mercury dropping below zero, the daily peak power demand has surged. The Korea Power Exchange says the maximum power demand surged to top 80,000 megawatts nationwide on November 30 when the temperature dropped to minus seven degrees in Seoul. In order to ensure stable power supply and prepare for possible emergencies like failures of power generators, the reserves should be over 10,000 megawatts with the rate surpassing ten percent.

NEWS BRIEF

