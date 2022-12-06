TRUCKERS’ STRIKE DISRUPTS OIL, STEEL DELIVERIES News Today 입력 2022.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2022.12.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been 13 days since the cargo truckers' solidarity's strike began. The petrochemical and steel industries in particular are sustaining huge losses, as the government has yet to issue a return-to-work order.



[Pkg]



A military oil tanker is entering a petrochemical plant. Military oil tankers have been mobilized as fuel supply has been disrupted due to a truckers' strike. A nearby steel mill. Few steel delivery vehicles are seen. This steel company's five factories produce some 50,000 tons of steel a day. But they have not been shipped out, piling up inside the factories. The government estimates that due to the disrupted deliveries, the petrochemical and steel industries have each sustained losses of over one trillion won since the truckers' strike began. The prolonged delivery disruptions are sending greater repercussions to related industries. In the capital region, more gas stations are unable to receive supplies and sell oil. Nearly 100 gas stations are now out of stock of gasoline and diesel.



[Soundbite] Cho Sang-beom(Korea Petroleum Association) : "Just two weeks are left until inventories run out. If supplies disruptions are protracted longer, some gas stations will see their stocks run out more quickly."



Despite the government's return-to-work order, some striking cement truckers are refusing to return to work, leaving some construction work suspended.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(Transport minister) : "Construction projects don't progress as scheduled. It also causes problems with the management of laborers and construction workers."



The government has warned it will take tougher administrative measures if the striking truckers continue to reject the return-to-work order. It is also reviewing extending the order to the steel and oil refining industries.

