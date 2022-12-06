GOV’T INSPECTING TRUCKERS’ RETURN-TO-WORK News Today 입력 2022.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2022.12.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has begun checking whether truck owners and transportation companies have returned to work. They're also making their tough stance clear by saying that they will suspend fuel subsidies and expressway toll exemptions to those who haven't returned to work. However, questions remain about whether it will have the desired effect the government hopes for.



[Pkg]



A team of investigators from the land ministry has visited a cement transportation company again in five days following the issuance of the return-to-work order for the sector. The investigators were there to check if the truckers had resumed operations.



[Soundbite] Park Dae-sun(Transport ministry) : "I think it's your last chance. Please urge the truckers to follow the order. (We are doing so.)"



A total of 455 cargo truckers must return to work after receiving the order by mail or text messages. However, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity members are stepping up their protests and implementing the return-to-work order immediately presents major procedural hurdles.



[Soundbite] Park Kwi-ran(Cargo Truckers Solidarity) : "Detecting and punishing those who fail to return to work without notifying them of the order properly is an excessive administrative execution."



Meanwhile, the government's added hardline stance to suspend fuel subsidies and expressway toll exemptions will take more time to implement. The suspension of fuel subsidies requires the amendment of the relevant law. That in turn requires consent from the opposition bloc, which holds the majority in the National Assembly. Exemption from expressway tolls is feasible once the government amends the enforcement ordinance, but it will take more than a month to go through all the necessary procedures. An official from the land ministry says the measures are needed to prepare for similar situations in the future rather than to address the ongoing strike. Cargo truckers say they don't need the fuel subsidies and added, they were of little help in the first place.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-soo(Cargo trucker) : "This subsidy is of little help actually, because shippers deduct subsidies from transportation fees anyway."



The construction workers' union is adding support to the cargo truckers' strike, while the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is holding mass rallies and is to expand to a total of 15 regions nationwide Tuesday afternoon.

