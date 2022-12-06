기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea plans to revive the expression of referring to the North Korean regime and its military as an "enemy" in its defense white paper to be published next month. A defense ministry official said that an exact expression was under review in line with the decision to label the North an enemy as proposed under the 110 policy tasks announced by the presidential transition team back in May. The label is being reinstated for the first time in 6 years since 2016 in the biennially published defense white paper.
- ‘ENEMY’ LABEL FOR N. KOREA TO BE REVIVED
[Anchor Lead]
