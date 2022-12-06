EXPANDING BILATERAL TRADE WITH VIETNAM News Today 입력 2022.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2022.12.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho attended a South Korea-Vietnam business forum held at a Seoul hotel today and called for efforts to build another 30 years in bilateral relations. Noting the latest agreement to upgrade ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, he urged the two sides to further expand trade cooperation and projected the bilateral trade volume could reach 100 billion dollars next year. Last year, the figure stood at 80.7 billion dollars.

[Anchor Lead]



