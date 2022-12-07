KCTU RALLIES SUPPORT TRUCKERS STRIKE News Today 입력 2022.12.07 (15:07) 수정 2022.12.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With truckers continuing on their strike for 2 weeks as of today, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged mass rallies in support of the ongoing strike by truckers in 15 key locations across the nation. Labor unions in other fields are also signaling strikes of the same kind in support of the truckers' strike.



[Pkg]



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), staged mass rallies in support of the ongoing strike by truckers. According to the group's estimate, some 20-thousand members gathered at 15 key locations nationwide.



[Soundbite] Yang Kyung-soo(President, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The ongoing strike is to ensure the safety of truckers, citizens and the roads."



Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity also took part.



[Soundbite] Lee Bong-joo(Chair, Cargo Truckers’ Solidarity) : "We will fight on even if there is just one person left."



The Cargo Truckers Solidarity filed an administrative lawsuit asking the court to revoke the government-issued return-to-work order. In a keynote speech at the International Labor Organization's general assembly in Singapore, KCTU vice chair Yoon Taek-geun claimed the South Korean government was suppressing the freedom of striking cargo truckers by the force of law. Labor unions in other sectors are also signaling similar walkouts in support of the truckers strike. Unionized construction workers based in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongsangnam-do Province regions who specialize in laying concrete launched a strike on Monday. From Thursday, operators of ready-mix concrete trucks and concrete pump trucks are also set to join the collective action. From next Monday, some 15-hundred delivery workers are planning to go on strike. Meanwhile, among those who received the government's return-to-work order, 19 transport companies and 492 cargo truck owners of the cement sector have returned to work as of Tuesday. Industry sources estimate the truckers strike has so far caused losses of around 3.5 trillion won in five key sectors of steel, petrochemicals, oil refinery, cement and autos. Some steel and petrochemical firms are even considering slashing production because they have no more space to store shipments.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-yang(Industry minister) : "What's concerning is that prolonged shipment disruptions can begin to cause production setbacks from this week."



The number of gas stations that have run out of fuel, either gasoline or diesel, has slightly edged down to 81 across the country.

