KIMCHI DAY EVENT AT U.S. CONGRESS News Today 입력 2022.12.07 (15:07) 수정 2022.12.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An event commemorating Korea's traditional food Kimchi was held at the U.S. congress. 12 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have also jointly introduced a resolution to make Kimchi Day an official day of celebration in the U.S. This has triggered movements to solidify Korea's status as the home country of kimchi.



[Pkg]



Korean food, including kimchi, is on display at the U.S. Library of Congress in Washington. Freshly made kimchi is showcased at one corner, while at another spot, a table is full of dishes made with kimchi. U.S. lawmakers also heap praise on the signature Korean side dish.



[Soundbite] Ritchie Torres(U.S. Congressman) : "I've actually never had kimchi before. So I'm looking forward to the experience. I'm worried that I'm going to develop an addiction."



[Soundbite] Marilyn Strickland(U.S. Korean-American Congresswoman) : "Celebration of Kimchi Day is more than about kimchi. It's about the celebration and elevation of Korean-Americans and our culture and our history and having great pride in who we are."



November 22 has been designated Kimchi Day because kimchi is known to incorporate 11 ingredients and have over 22 different health benefits. 12 members of the House of Representatives have jointly introduced a resolution to make Kimchi Day an official day of celebration in the U.S. Kimchi Day has been legally instituted in several states including New York, California and Virginia. The resolution seeks to expand it to the whole country.



[Soundbite] Carolyn Maloney(U.S. Congresswoman (Tabled 'Kimchi Day' resolution)) : "We know the kimchi is a traditional cuisine of Korea with a long rich history that began years ago during the three kingdoms of Korea and is increasingly enjoyed in the US."



Korean industries are excited over the latest move as wider recognition of Kimchi Day can solidify Korea's status as the home country of kimchi.



[Soundbite] Kim Choon-jin(President, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.) : "Some other countries lay claim to kimchi. If Korea's status as the home country of kimchi is recognized in the U.S., that can boost the profile of K-Food."



Korea's kimchi exports to the U.S. posted a record high of 26.7 million dollars from January to November this year, as annual shipments continue to grow.

KIMCHI DAY EVENT AT U.S. CONGRESS

입력 2022-12-07 15:07:55 수정 2022-12-07 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An event commemorating Korea's traditional food Kimchi was held at the U.S. congress. 12 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have also jointly introduced a resolution to make Kimchi Day an official day of celebration in the U.S. This has triggered movements to solidify Korea's status as the home country of kimchi.



[Pkg]



Korean food, including kimchi, is on display at the U.S. Library of Congress in Washington. Freshly made kimchi is showcased at one corner, while at another spot, a table is full of dishes made with kimchi. U.S. lawmakers also heap praise on the signature Korean side dish.



[Soundbite] Ritchie Torres(U.S. Congressman) : "I've actually never had kimchi before. So I'm looking forward to the experience. I'm worried that I'm going to develop an addiction."



[Soundbite] Marilyn Strickland(U.S. Korean-American Congresswoman) : "Celebration of Kimchi Day is more than about kimchi. It's about the celebration and elevation of Korean-Americans and our culture and our history and having great pride in who we are."



November 22 has been designated Kimchi Day because kimchi is known to incorporate 11 ingredients and have over 22 different health benefits. 12 members of the House of Representatives have jointly introduced a resolution to make Kimchi Day an official day of celebration in the U.S. Kimchi Day has been legally instituted in several states including New York, California and Virginia. The resolution seeks to expand it to the whole country.



[Soundbite] Carolyn Maloney(U.S. Congresswoman (Tabled 'Kimchi Day' resolution)) : "We know the kimchi is a traditional cuisine of Korea with a long rich history that began years ago during the three kingdoms of Korea and is increasingly enjoyed in the US."



Korean industries are excited over the latest move as wider recognition of Kimchi Day can solidify Korea's status as the home country of kimchi.



[Soundbite] Kim Choon-jin(President, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.) : "Some other countries lay claim to kimchi. If Korea's status as the home country of kimchi is recognized in the U.S., that can boost the profile of K-Food."



Korea's kimchi exports to the U.S. posted a record high of 26.7 million dollars from January to November this year, as annual shipments continue to grow.