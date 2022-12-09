TRUCKERS STRIKE ENDS IN 15 DAYS News Today 입력 2022.12.09 (15:09) 수정 2022.12.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After holding a vote to decide whether they'll end their workout, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity decided to return to work putting an end to their strike of 15 days. However, they made it clear that although the strike ends, they will continue to hold talks with the government aimed at the expansion and permanent adoption of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System.



[Pkg]



The cargo truckers strike ended after 15 days. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity members held a vote from 9 to 11 am Friday on whether to end the walkout. 61.8% percent of 2,211 members voted in support of the move. However the voter turnout was not very high as many truckers had already returned to work since Thursday. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity said that though the strike ends, they will continue to hold talks with the government aimed at the expansion and permanent adoption of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System guaranteeing minimum wages. Earlier in the day, the main opposition Democratic Party unilaterally passed a ruling party-proposed bill on extending the system by 3 more years in a parliamentary subcommittee. With the strike now off, the ruling People Power Party is likely to join its passage in Friday's meetings. Meanwhile prime minister Han Duck-soo, in a meeting with related ministers, urged the truckers to return to work saying the prolonged strike is expected to cause suspended production in steel and petrochemical sectors past this weekend.

TRUCKERS STRIKE ENDS IN 15 DAYS

입력 2022-12-09 15:09:20 수정 2022-12-09 16:45:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After holding a vote to decide whether they'll end their workout, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity decided to return to work putting an end to their strike of 15 days. However, they made it clear that although the strike ends, they will continue to hold talks with the government aimed at the expansion and permanent adoption of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System.



[Pkg]



The cargo truckers strike ended after 15 days. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity members held a vote from 9 to 11 am Friday on whether to end the walkout. 61.8% percent of 2,211 members voted in support of the move. However the voter turnout was not very high as many truckers had already returned to work since Thursday. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity said that though the strike ends, they will continue to hold talks with the government aimed at the expansion and permanent adoption of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System guaranteeing minimum wages. Earlier in the day, the main opposition Democratic Party unilaterally passed a ruling party-proposed bill on extending the system by 3 more years in a parliamentary subcommittee. With the strike now off, the ruling People Power Party is likely to join its passage in Friday's meetings. Meanwhile prime minister Han Duck-soo, in a meeting with related ministers, urged the truckers to return to work saying the prolonged strike is expected to cause suspended production in steel and petrochemical sectors past this weekend.