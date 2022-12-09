NAT’L FOOTBALL TEAM MEETS PRES. YOON News Today 입력 2022.12.09 (15:09) 수정 2022.12.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon hosted a dinner at Yeongbingwan reception hall of CheongWaDae for the national football team to celebrate their outstanding performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. President Yoon said the team inspired the people to have the will to overcome any adversity, in which captain Son Heung-min said they will try harder to make Korea proud by playing better football.



[Pkg]



Indomitable spirit. That phrase aptly describes the Korean national football team members. They came together to attend an encouragement dinner hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Yeongbingwan state guesthouse in CheongWaDae.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will show the same fighting spirit you have shown."



[Soundbite] Son Heung-min(S. Korean Nat’l Football Team Captain) : "Thank you so much for inviting us here."



President Yoon said that what the national football team achieved was tantamount to winning the World Cup title.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "You inspired the people to have the will to overcome any adversity."



Head coach Paulo Bento who led the team to the round of 16 credited the athletes and the coaching staff for the achievement.



[Soundbite] Paulo Bento(Head Coach, S. Korean Nat’l Football Team) : "I was very happy. I'm thankful that the coaching staff and I were able to represent Korea and make it shine."



Team captain Son Heung-min, who had to play with a thick, vision-hindering mask to protect his face after surgery, also said that the people's fervent support helped them bring good results.



[Soundbite] Son Heung-min(S. Korean Nat’l Football Team Captain) : "We'll try harder to make Korea proud by playing better football. So, I ask for your continued support."



This is the second time that the Yeongbingwan guesthouse in CheongWaDae, the former presidential office, was used for a state event by the current administration. The Office of the President said that it was a way to show the utmost respect for the national football team that gave hope and confidence to the people.

