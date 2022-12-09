HEROIC RESCUE DOG RETIRES WITH HONORS News Today 입력 2022.12.09 (15:09) 수정 2022.12.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Dalgwan, a heroic rescue dog who saved the life of a missing middle school student in the woods three years ago, retired from his duties Thursday. Most of the retired military canines either return to their training centers or are adopted by civilians after their retirement,let's take a look at how Dalgwan's life will unfold after his retirement.



[Pkg]



Three years ago, this rescue dog named Dalgwan saved the life of a middle school student who went missing in the woods. Some 5,700 military and police troops were deployed to search for the girl on a sweltering summer day to no avail. But eleven days in, she was finally found and was able to return to her family thanks to Dalgwan's search and rescue efforts, making him a heroic military dog. On Thursday, Dalgwan retired from his duties. The girl he had rescued and her family members also attended his retirement ceremony to extend their gratitude.



[Soundbite] Cho Han-shin(Father of rescued girl) : "It must have been tough for Dalgwan, who rescued my beloved daughter, to perform so many rescue operations. It is our wish that he lives more freely and comfortably after retirement."



Dalgwan has finished his final training as a reconnaissance dog. His search skills are still quite outstanding, but due to his advanced age 70 in human terms and physical limitations, the military decided to let him retire. Most of the retired military canines are either returned to their training centers or adopted by civilians. However, Dalgwan will likely stay in his military unit after retirement.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-sun(Army's 32nd Infantry Division) : "We want to take responsibility for him until the last day of his life as his comrades."



This hero has been deployed in operations 12 times over his 10-year life in the military. Now he has retired with honors to a big ovation of his beloved comrades.

