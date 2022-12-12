PPP RESIGNS FROM CROWD CRUSH PROBE News Today 입력 2022.12.12 (15:02) 수정 2022.12.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following the National Assembly's decision to pass a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, all PPP members of the parliamentary inspection committee on the Itaewon tradegy have decided to resign, in protest of their decision. The DP says it will still proceed with the inspection as planned even if the PPP members fail to attend.



[Pkg]



All PPP members of the parliamentary inspection committee on the Itaewon crowd crush have decided to resign. They say bringing up the dismissal of the interior minister even before the inspection began is an attempt to politicize the disaster.



[Soundbite] Lee Man-hee(Parliamentary Inspection Committee (PPP)) : "This shows that they want to politicize the Itaewon disaster by passing the motion on the minister's resignation instead of addressing the original goal of the probe, which is to investigate the disaster and prevent its recurrence."



However, the PPP leadership did not say much on an all-out boycott.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "I will discuss the matter with the party leadership to decide whether or not to continue the probe."



The Democratic Party blasted the ruling camp by saying its members' intention to resign en masse reveals their attempt to hamper the inspection.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "They ditched the parliamentary inspection committee's first meeting with victims’ families as well. They show explicitly that they want to obstruct the probe."



The DP says it will proceed with the inspection as planned even if the PPP members fail to attend.



[Soundbite] Lim O-kyeong(DP Spokesperson) : "It's the National Assembly's responsibility to ensure the safety of the public by investigating the disaster and preventing it from happening again."



Meanwhile, the actual period of the parliamentary probe is dwindling. Half of the 45-day period that the parties had initially agreed upon has already passed, but they have not reached an agreement on the timeline, including parliamentary hearings. Even if the probe begins in earnest after Dec. 15, when the parties have agreed to pass the budget bill, only three weeks will be left. DP lawmakers are calling for extending the probe, but the ruling party appears negative on the matter, meaning more clashes are expected.

